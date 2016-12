Officers searching for a missing Knottingley man have found a body, police said this morning.

The body was found shortly after at 10.30am yesterday in the canal at Knottingley near to Trundles Lane.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the family of 73-year-old William Metcalfe had been informed.

Mr Metcalfe, who went by the name Alan, had been missing since Thursday, December 1.