Police seize eight bikes as clampdown continues

AN Ossett biker already disqualified from driving was among those caught by West Yorkshire Police’s nuisance motorbike team in recent weeks.

The team has seized eight bikes, issued six tickets and summonsed three to appear in court. The rider in Ossett was handed a £255 fine and a 12-month driving. Meanwhile, a biker had his moped seized in Wakefield city centre on Friday evening for driving in an anti-social way. He was charged with drink-driving and is due in court.