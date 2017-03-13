Applications open for apprenticeships at Wakefield Council

Wakefield Council is opening applications this week for its nationally recognised apprenticeship programme.

The scheme, which opens during National Apprenticeship Week (March 6 – 10) supports local employment, gives people meaningful career options and helps to retain talent in the district.

This year there are over 30 posts available and people can apply via the council’s website up until Sunday, April 2.

The start date will be Monday, July 3 2017.

Coun Peter Box CBE, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “I want to encourage people to think seriously about applying for an apprenticeship. It is a great way to start your career.

“Apprenticeships aim to raise aspirations, give people skills and reduce unemployment. This route offers people opportunities to learn and develop skills that will help them throughout their working lives.”

Georgia Bruce, aged 20, a business administrative apprentice at Wakefield Council said: “It’s a very good scheme. It’s given me the opportunity to learn new skills and gain qualifications and experience which will help me to develop my career. It also prepares you for the world of work and I’d recommend it to others.”

Wakefield Council offers a variety of apprenticeship opportunities ranging from street cleansing, waste recycling, youth justice, civil engineering, information technology and customer services.

There are numerous benefits of taking an apprenticeship with Wakefield Council such as rates of pay higher than the national average, generous holiday entitlement, eligible to join the pension scheme, reduced travel passes and a great opportunity to develop a career.

For information on Council apprenticeships visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/apprentices

For information about apprenticeships visit www.getingofar.gov.uk