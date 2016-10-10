Batley and Spen fake election leaflets reported to police

Leaflets which refer to people who voted to leave the EU as “racists and bigots” have been reported to the police by the Labour Party.

The leaflets have been circulated to voters in the Batley and Spen by-election, called following the death of Labour MP Jo Cox.

A Labour spokesperson said: “We have reported this disgraceful fake leaflet to the police and the returning officer as this is clearly a serious breach of electoral law by whoever has created it.

“That anyone contesting a by-election taking place in such tragic circumstances would stoop to such desperate and contemptible depths defies belief.”