Boundary Commission publishes comments on political shake-up

The results of a public consultation on controversial changes to political boundaries have been published.

Public comments can be viewed online after proposals were announced by the Boundary Commission to reduce the number of MPs from 650 to 600 and re-draw MPs’ constituencies.

The proposals would see Pontefract and Castleford, currently held by Labour’s Yvette Cooper, spilt into separate seats.

Pontefract would become a constituency in its own right and include the village of Whitley, near Selby in North Yorkshire, along with South Kirkby and South Elmsall.

Normanton and Castleford would be in a separate constituency with Outwood near Wakefield and Byram and Brotherton.

Hemsworth, the seat currently held by Labour’s Jon Trickett, would become part of a new Barnsley East and Hemsworth constituency. It would also include Crofton, Walton and Ryhill.

Elsewhere, Morley would join a new Morley and Batley constituency and Batley and Spen would be split into two constituencies.

A second consultation has been launched before the proposals are revised and a final recommendation put to parliament in September 2018.

Sam Hartley, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “Comments made during both consultations will help us develop a well-rounded picture of how local communities live and work together across the country.

“This local knowledge will be essential when we revise our proposals. Any changes will be based on your comments so it’s important to have your say.”

To view the consultation responses so far click here