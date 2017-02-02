Council will meet to agree next budget

Wakefield Council’s cabinet will meet later this month to set the budget for the next financial year.

The cabinet on tour meeting will be held at the Westfield Resource Centre in South Elmsall on Tuesday, February 14 from 10.30am until noon.

People are invited to attend to hear senior councillors discuss the key services and how the council will make savings of £24m.

There will also be the opportunity for residents to ask questions at the end of the debate.

Council leader Coun Peter Box said: “The next cabinet meeting is especially important as we will have to make some very difficult decisions as we discuss our budget for the forthcoming year.

“We hope as many people as possible will be able to attend and ask us their questions.”

Once agreed by cabinet, the budget will then be presented to a meeting of the full council on Tuesday, February 28.

People can tweet their questions on the day to @mywakefield.

The meeting will be live-streamed.

To watch the video, visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/yoursay