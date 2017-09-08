Pollution threat claims over 260 new homes plan in Lupset

Dangerous pollution levels should be enough to halt plans for 260 new homes in Lupset, a pressure group has claimed.

Keepmoat Homes are looking to build the houses on the fields behind Snapethorpe Primary, off Milton Road.

Planning

But the group, Save Lupset Greenfields, believes that the site is so close to the M1 it should override any consideration for development.

Spokesman Martin Snowden said: “Any new houses on the land would put new residents in an illegal-level pollution area.

“We have measured the distance from the M1 to where the first house would be and it is only 140 metres - I have seen reports that state that no-one should be within 200 metres of a motorway with illegal levels of pollution.

“Most of the remaining new housing would be within 400m of the M1, which only just lessens the risk to public health.

“Any plans for new housing with already illegal pollution levels should be stopped immediately.

“It is a major issue and a major public health issue. Even worse, it’s hidden in plain sight.

“What this means is that Wakefield residents are living in an area where our lifespan is reduced by many years and expect to suffer from long terms health problems for the rest our lives.

“Any planning decisions should not go ahead until a proper environmental study is carried out, which should be undertaken over a period of years.”

The 2017 Air Quality annual Status Report by Wakefield Council does record that Horbury Road was one of nine roads within close proximity to the M1 showed signs of being above acceptable levels of nitrogen dioxide.

The proposed housing site site is just a few hundreds metres from Horbury Road.

Keepmoat Homes was asked to respond to the claims about pollution but has yet to reply to the Express.

Meanwhile, Save Lupset Greenfields says it will continue to keep pushing for the playing field behind Snapethorpe Primary School to be given a ‘town green’ status, to protect it from development.