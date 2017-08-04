Pontefract celebrates Yorkshire Day

Yorkshire pride shone through at a jam-packed community day in Pontefract.

Dozens of people turned out to ensure the town marked Yorkshire Day with a bang. Newly-appointed town crier Adam Clark spread the word about the celebrations, which included welly wanging and flat cap throwing, a living history camp, a dog show and heritage walks.

Shops and businesses also decorated their windows with Yorkshire-themed displays.

Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “The whole community came together to celebrate this special day. It shows that people have great pride in our town and county.”

Pontefract Castle, Pontefract Museum, Friarwood Valley Gardens and St Giles Church all played host to activities.

Elsewhere, Former Yorkshire and England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott turned heads when he joined thousands of people for a Yorkshire Day celebration at Pontefract’s Wentbridge House Hotel.

The Fitzwilliam-born star got stuck in to welly wanging, whilst Britain’s Got Talent 2017 finalists The Pensionalities had crowds hooked with flat cap throwing.

Cookery demonstrations, sheep dog trials, donkey rides and birds of prey were among other attractions at Tuesday’s event, which drew in crowds of more than 2,000 people and raised funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Stewart Horsman, restaurant manager said: “It was an absolutely fabulous day, very Yorkshire of course. We are hoping to have trumped 2015’s fundraising total of £11,000.”