Pontefract school placed in special measures

A school has been placed in special measures after an inspection by Ofsted.

Cobblers Lane Primary School in Pontefract has been ordered to make improvements after being rated as “Inadequate” in a new report by the education watchdog.

Ofsted, which previously rated the school as “Requires Improvement” after its 2014 inspection, said improvements since then had been “ineffective in raising overall standards”.

The report published after the latest inspection criticised school leaders over pupil progress and teaching in reading.

Inspectors also said pupils attendance at the school is below the national average.

The report said: “In accordance with section 44(1) of the Education Act 2005, Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector is of the opinion that this school requires special measures because it is failing to give its pupils an acceptable standard of education and the persons responsible for leading, managing or governing the school are not demonstrating the capacity to secure the necessary improvement in the school.”

Inspectors visited the school in November.

It was rated as “Inadequate” for the effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching and its outcomes for pupils.

The school received a “Requires Improvement” rating for its early years provision and pupils’ personal development, behaviour and welfare.

However, inspectors praised the school for its safeguarding arrangements and teaching of art. The report said: “Safeguarding arrangements are effective.

“Pupils feel safe and well cared for at school. They are happy and form good relationships.”

Karen Briggs, headteacher at Cobblers Lane Primary School, said: “We are disappointed that our recent significant improvements were not enough for the inspectors to judge us more favourably.

“The recommendations from Ofsted had already been identified by the school and progress is well underway across all these areas, along with clear plans to increase our pace of improvement.

“Ofsted have recognised the positive work that we do to promote our pupils’ personal development and welfare and noted that our children feel safe at school and commented on our strong, caring ethos.

“We are also pleased that they recognised the teaching of art is of a high quality, and that we have shown improvements in the teaching of maths and phonics. We are extremely ambitious for all our children and are confident that we can continue on our journey of improvement, as part of the Waterton Academy Trust.”