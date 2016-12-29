Post office given go-ahead for takeaway conversion

A new hot-food takeaway could open in Ackworth.

Wakefield Council’s planning department gave the green light for the change of use of the Brackenhill post office at Wakefield Road to become a takeaway.

The mid-terraced shop, which is one of a number of businesses on the parade, will be permitted to operate between 4pm and 11pm.

The applicant had originally applied to open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays but the extension was rejected “to protect the occupiers of neighbouring properties from adverse impact from noise”.

A flat above the shop, which has a separate entrance, would be unaltered by the work.

One letter of objection was received raising concerns over odours and cleanliness.

But planning officers said that with the conditions imposed, the change of use would not likely have a “harmful impact to neighbouring residential occupiers”.