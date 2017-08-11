Post Office promise after village closure

The Post Office has said it will look to quickly restore services in Walton after the service in the village closed at short notice.

Later this month the adjoining shop on School Lane will also close, Walton Parish Council confirmed.

In a letter to Walton Parish Council, the Post Office stated: “The reason why there has been no consultation is because the closure was sudden and out of our control. We are working hard on restoring the Post Office services within your community.”