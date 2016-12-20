Poster boy got surprise gifts

Sainsbury’s Active Kids’ poster boy Joshua Lindley was ‘surprised and delighted’ by staff at the Trinity Walk store.

The 11-year-old, who was chosen earlier this year to be the national face of the supermarket’s sports equipment token scheme, was given the red carpet treatment at Marsh Way.

Active Kids 2016 worked by customers collecting vouchers in store from January to May to help registered schools, groups and clubs across Wakefield get sports and cooking equipment and experiences.

Joshua and his family attended the store last Saturday and were treated to a special presentation. Joshua, who has cerebral palsy, was given a framed picture, which was taken when he was the guest of honour at the store’s own launch of Active Kids 2016. He was also given a hamper full of crafting materials.

Throughout the year, Joshua and his mother Joanne have kept in touch with the store and benefited from its support. Sainsbury’s donated footballs for a penalty shootout at a summer gala at his school, Outwood Primary Academy.

Store boss Dee O’Brien said: “In the weeks leading up to Christmas we have surprised and delighted many people, both in store and in our local community. To end it by surprising Joshua was a proud moment for us all.”

The family left the store delighted when Joshua was given the title of ‘Sainsbury’s Trinity Walk’s Active Kid’.

There were treats for Joshua’s family when Sainsbury’s regional manager Alan Ormrod and store manager Dee O’Brien joined in the fun. The store’s PR ambassador Steve Scriven gave out surprise Christmas gifts to all of Joshua’s family.