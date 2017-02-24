Pretty Muddy heads for Wakefield

Wakefield women can get Pretty Muddy as part of this year’s Race for Life.

The Cancer Research UK team has announced that its 5k and 10k muddy obstacle course will be coming to Thornes Park on Saturday, May 13.

And if the Pretty Muddy event isn’t for you, then the usual Race for Life 5k and 10k events will be taking place the following day at the same venue.

Entry is now open for all the city’s events.

Harry Hardiker, event manager, said: “We’re so excited to bring Race for Life Pretty Muddy to Wakefield for the very first time. We’re calling on local ladies to limber up and muck in to make it a huge success. We’ve no doubt that they’ve got the muddy motivation to take on the challenge and help beat cancer sooner.

“Pretty Muddy has all the fun and camaraderie of our much loved 5k and 10k events - but with added mud, thrills and spills. It’s the perfect challenge for those looking to commit to get more active in 2017.

“Race for Life events are not competitive and women can complete the Pretty Muddy course at their own pace, climbing, jumping, walking and laughing their way around. Whether they plan to wade their way through the mud or make a big splash, every muddy step mums, daughters, sisters and friends take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is a women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Marathon and hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding life-saving research.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.