Primark recalls kids’ clothing over choking fears

Clothing giant Primark has recalled a line of children’s clothing over safety fears.

The Novelty Cat Legging, which was on sale in UK stores from November 8 2016 up to February 22 2017, was found to present a potential hazard during the company’s due-diligence programme.

It was found that the bow attachment on the item - with product code Kimball 86503 - had the potential to become detached and present a potential choking hazard.

Customers can return the item to any Primark store - proof of purchase will not be required.

The company statement read: “The Novelty Cat Legging...does not meet the Primark usual high standards for safety.

“With the safety of our customers at the forefront of our minds we are inviting you to return this item for a full refund.”