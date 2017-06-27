Prince Harry to visit Leeds

Prince Harry is to make an official visit to Leeds next month.

Mental health and rugby will both be on the agenda for the young royal when he arrives on July 6.

His Royal Highness will be a guest at the Leeds Leads: Encouraging Happy Young Minds event, which is hosted by the Leeds Community Foundation at Aspire in the city centre.

The day will bring together mental health projects which have helped young people locally and celebrate their work.

Prince Harry will meet representatives of charities which have received grants from the Leeds Fund, and will then address an audience of senior business leaders.

Community groups invited to the day include Carers Leeds, Getaway Girls, Health for All, LS14 Trust, Leeds Mind, Leeds Women’s Aid, Space2, The Market Place, Touchstone and Women’s Counselling and Therapy Services.

The Queen's grandson has spoken candidly about his own battles with mental wellbeing recently.

Sports fan Harry will also head to Headingley Carnegie Stadium for his first engagement in his new role as patron of the Rugby Football League.

The prince is a well-known supporter of the England rugby union side, but will turn his attention to the 13-man code when he appears at the Sky Try Rugby League Festival. Children from seven Leeds primary schools will take part in seven-a-side games of touch rugby led by coaches from the Leeds Rhinos Foundation. Former Rhinos star Kevin Sinfield MBE will also appear alongside current players Kallum Watkins and Ryan Hall.

Prince Harry will hear more about the Sky Try programme before meeting children, coaches and players on the pitch.

The following day, Harry will conduct a number of further official engagements.

As part of his role as patron of the WellChild charity, he will visit the family home of a five-year-old Leeds boy who will receive a garden makeover as part of the organisation's Helping Hands programme. The garden will be transformed into an active outdoor space suited to his condition and disability.

He will then head to Leeds Children's Hospital, where he will meet WellChild nurse Helen Tooby and a group of children and families who have been her patients.

His time in West Yorkshire will end with a visit to the Haribo sweet factory in Castleford, where he will see how the products are made and meet staff.