Prisoner's evidence at inquest after Leeds dad's sports car crash death

A CONVICTED robber told an inquest he was passenger in a sports car which crashed at speed in a 20mph zone in Leeds leading to his friend's death.

Father-of-three Dale Abbott, 27, suffered a fatal head injury after being ejected from the Mazda RX8 when it flipped over before rolling a number of times on Lingwell Road in Middleton, Wakefied Coroner's Court was told.

The inquest heard the car had struck a kerb and a metal bollard just after 8.30pm on November 29 2016.

Mr Abbott, who ended up in the garden of a house on Lingwell Road, was pronounced dead at the scene after attempts to revive him failed.

Mark Peat, who told police he was passenger in the Mazda being driven by Mr Abbott, gave evidence to the inquest via videolink from HMP Leeds.

Mr Peat, aged 30, of Jarvis Walk, Robin Hood, was jailed for seven years at Leeds Crown Court earlier this month after being convicted of taking part in robberies at One Stop shops in Church Road, Altofts, and at Willowbridge Lane, Castleford, last December.

Mr Peat told the inquest that he and Mr Abbott had travelled to Heckmondwike on November 29 where Mr Abbott had swapped his previous car for the Mazda.

Mr Peat said he drove the Mazda from Heckmondwike to Leeds and that Mr Abbott then drove to see his ex partner, mother and uncle and to a social club when they got back to Leeds.

Area Coroner Jonathan Leach asked Mr Peat: "When the accident occured, who was driving the car?"

Mr Peat replied: "Dale."

Mr Peat said the Mazda was travelling at "about 50" when the accident happened, adding: "I just remember the car hitting the kerb and starting to roll."

Mr Leach asked him: "What happened after the car came to a stop?"

Mr Peat replied: "I climbed out of the back window and I heard someone screaming, it was Dale."

Toxicology tests showed Mr Abbott, of Sissons Street, Middleton, had used cannabis and cocaine.

Sgt Ann Drury of West Yorkshire Police had told the inquest that evidence led police to believe Mr Abbott was the driver at the time of the crash.

Recording a verdict that Mr Abbott died as a result of a road traffic collision, Mr Leach said: "I'm satisfied that it's more likely than not that Dale was driving the car at the time of the collision."