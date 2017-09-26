Pro-leavers invited to live Channel 4 Brexit broadcast at the Hepworth

A live television debate about Brexit will be screened from the city’s Hepworth gallery on Thursday.

People who voted to leave the European Union in the Brexit referendum are invited to be audience members at the event at 7.30pm by Channel 4 News.

Political figures will take part in a panel discussion as part of the show, which will be presented by Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

An audience of around 50 people can take part in the September 28 broadcast. People who wish to be in the audience should first e-mail amelia.jenne@itn.co.uk

In last June’s referendum 66.3 per cent of voters in the Wakefield Council area opted to leave the EU, compared to 33.6 per cent who wanted to stay in.

Nationally, the Brexit side won by 51.9 to 48.1 per cent.