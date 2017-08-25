Problems with entering makeover contest

We have been made aware of problems with entering codes for the Wakey Up Your Wardrobe contest.

This appears to be a technical issue.

Would people please email their nominations to editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk while the issue is sorted out?

To enter, all you have to do is nominate yourself or someone else to have a chance of winning a makeover at Trinity Walk and having £250 to spend at the shopping complex.

Please include your full name and contact numbers.

Today’s competition deadline has been extended to 5pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by the glitch.