Professional Leeds clown speaks of distress over ‘killer clown’ craze sweeping the UK

A professional clown from Leeds today told of his distress over the craze that has left sane people baffled and has resulted in scores of victims being scared out of their wits.

The so-called “killer clown” craze appears to have been inspired by terrifying pranks in South Carolina, where police first received reports of clowns lurking near launderettes and trying to lure children into the woods.

Pete Turner alias Peanut the Clown.

It is unclear what sparked the craze, although some claim it may be part of a horror movie publicity stunt or an elaborate hoax.

Since then, clowns have sparked thousands of copycats across the UK and worldwide, with police in Australia also issuing stern warnings to would-be clowns.

Pete Turner is Peanut the Clown and boasts thirty years of clowning, circus and teaching children about life long learning.

He says the current episode of panic and upset about the craze seems to have reached a new low for the art of clowing.

Pete, from Harehills, said: “It is directly effecting my business and practice as an entertainer but it is as an artist that I find it most distressing. This is because my career has been about the joy of childhood - the experience of innocence and trust between adults and children to create safe and skillful play.

“If we can’t guarantee our children’s safety properly then what are we doing as a society at all!”

He has produced a video which aims to address a little of the craft and art of clowning.

Have you downloaded the free YEP app available on Android and iphone?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE ANDROID VERSION OF THE YEP’S FREE NEWS AND SPORT APP

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE iPHONE VERSION OF THE YEP’S FREE NEWS AND SPORT APP