Property raided over cannabis tip-off

A drugs raid was carried out on a property in Wakefield this week with police finding 12 cannabis plants.

Acting on information from members of the public, officers attended the address on Ash Street, Stanley, at around 2pm on Tuesday, April 18.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing the class B drug. He was later interviewed and received a caution.

Sgt Jonathan Clack, of Wakefield’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We continue to urge members of the public to get in touch with police with any information they have on the use, production and sale of illegal drugs in the community.

“West Yorkshire Police will continue to act on this information, and if you have any information, we would urge you to pass these details on to your local neighbourhood policing team on 101.”