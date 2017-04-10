Protection order could be introduced to tackle anti-social behaviour

​Senior councillors are to decide whether to introduce a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to tackle anti-social behaviour in Wakefield city centre.

Concerns have been raised by those who visit, work and shop in the city about occasions when people have used intimidating language and been drunk in the street.

​Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Environment and Communities, said: “Wakefield is great place to come for something to eat, drink and shop, but the actions of a few are spoiling it, which is why we are considering a PSPO.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe and we’re quite clear - anti-social behaviour must never be tolerated.”

Members of Wakefield Council’s Cabinet will be meeting to discuss the issue at their next Cabinet meeting on April 18.

A PSPO gives local authorities, in partnership with the police, the ability to deal with anti-social behaviour in a particular location which is having a negative impact on the local community’s quality of life.

It sets out rules so that everyone can enjoy public spaces. It reduces the fear of anti-social behaviour and crime caused by individuals who persist in acting in an anti-social manner. PSPO’s were set by the Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Cabinet members are being recommended to agree for a PSPO to be introduced. If it is approved, those in breach may be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100, or a £1,000 fine if prosecuted by the courts.

The next cabinet meeting is at 10.30am on Tuesday, April 18 at Wakefield Town Hall.

Members of the public are welcome to attend, or they can watch the event live or later here.