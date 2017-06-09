Pub given permission to create micro brewery

A pub is set to open its own micro brewery after being approved by city planners.

An application was submitted to Wakefield Council’s planning department to partially convert the Calder Vale Hotel, on Horbury’s Millfield Road, by opening the beer-making facility on the ground floor and cellar.

The proposals, put forward by Gary Portman, of Thornhill in Dewsbury, was to create a ‘five-barrel system’ with a maximum capacity of 180 gallons, the equivalent to more than 1,400 pints.

According to the application, Mr Portman intends to create two to three different recipes and the resulting beer would be sold and served through the pub, which was formerly known as The Drop Inn, as well as potentially being sold to other outlets.

Brewing is likely to take place twice a week.

The application did receive one objection from a neighbour concerned about the odour of the brewing process but the planning officer concluded there would be ‘no significant harm caused’ by the application as a whole and recommended it for approval.