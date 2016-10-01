Pub’s campaign to find best goal celebrations

A Wakefield pub is searching for the city’s most over-the-top goal celebrations.

The Lupset, on Horbury Road, has joined forces with former footballer Jimmy Bullard to find the person whose viewing jubilations easily rival those of the footballers on the pitch. Bullard’s 2008 goal celebration mocking Hull City manager Phil Brown is consistently ranked amongst the top ten of all time.

The CeleBEERtion competition - with a prize of £1,000 - has been launched through the Greene King ‘Season Ticket’ discount card, which offers guests 10 per cent off selected drinks during live football.

Gavin Smith, general manager, said: “We know that nothing beats getting together with your mates to watch a match in the pub. The football season is well under way and we really want our guests to show their support for the beautiful game.”

Bullard said: “Outside the stadium there’s no better place to watch a game than down the pub, so we’re now turning the tables in a search to find the best Wakefield football fan celebration. Whether you pull your shirt over your head like Ravenelli, do the Peter Crouch robot, or something completely different, we want to see it.”

To enter, football fans need to upload their pub goal celebrations to the Season Ticket Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GKSeasonTicket before Sunday, October 2.