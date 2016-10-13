Pub’s golf day was a winner for the hospice

The Star Inn at Kirkhamgate has raised £550 for Wakefield Hospice by staging a Ryder Cup style golf day.

The event was held at Low Laithes Golf Club on September 30 and featured 32 players split into two teams.

The Star Inn’s manager Dan Somers, who organised it, said :”It was a great day. Last year we only had 12 players so this year was a much bigger turnout and we hope to make it even bigger next year.”

The competition was won by Dan’s All Stars winning 5-3.

Afterwards, the players returned to the Star Inn for refreshments and the prize presentation. Wakefield Audi sponsored the nearest the pin competition. The prize was to drive an Audi for the weekend. It was won by Johnny Mullooley.

The Star Inn is also hosting a bonfire night on November 5 from 7pm to raise more money for the hospice. Tickets cost £1 and are on sale now at the pub.

Hospice fundraising manager Keeley Harrison said: “Thank you to Dan from the Star Inn for organising the golf day and to everyone who played to help raise funds for the hospice.”