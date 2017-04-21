Pub to be bulldozed to make way for children’s care home

A derelict pub will be bulldozed and a children’s care home built in its place.

The Flanshaw Hotel, on the corner of Flanshaw Lane and Flanshaw Road, is to make way for the new property proposed by Witherslack Group.

It plans to build a seven-bedroom, two-storey building that includes dining and lounge facilities and staff areas.

The company says it specialises in providing care for youngsters with ‘social, emotional and mental health needs’, including autism and Asperger’s.

The site has been subject to several planning applications over the years, including plans for apartments and town houses.

But this latest application has attracted concern from two nearby residents.

One wrote “The last time a unit such as this was built on Flanshaw Lane, the crime rate increased, violence towards the residents of the area by the children in the home increased. This is not the appropriate area to put a building of this kind.”

However, a planning case officer’s report did not find it would pose a greater crime risk and planning permission was granted.