Pugneys cafe to undergo revamp

A new-look cafe will open at Pugneys country park later this year.

Wakefield Council said it will refurbish the cafe and take over the running of it.

The authority said the current cafe owner's lease has expired and it is negotiating a date for him to leave.

A two-week refurbishment will then begin and a mobile catering service offering sandwiches, snacks and hot and cold drinks will be put in place whilst the work is carried out.

Coun Les Shaw, cabinet member for corporate services at the council, said: “We’re excited to be opening a new café with a new menu which will offer more choice to customers and will also provide improved opening hours.

“It will be a great addition to Pugneys, one of our most popular parks which has great walks and cycle routes, a nature area and fantastic play area for children and their families to enjoy."