Pupils take lead in alcohol battle

Crusading Students from City Academy are taking the initiative by highlighting the risks of drinking alcohol underage.

The students have been invited to become Community Alcohol Partnership ambassadors and will be supported in their role to develop strategies and projects to promote harm reduction and prevention messages.

City MP Mary Creagh presented the new ambassadors with certificates to celebrate the important work the students have already achieved.

She said: “It was great to hear from our new Community Alcohol Partnership ambassadors about the important work they are doing in Wakefield to raise awareness of the risks of underage drinking.

“City Academy’s students have set a great example, creating campaigns for young people, by young people. I wish them every success for the future.”

The new Ambassadors have created lesson plans which have been delivered to other students at the academy including information on units and strengths of alcoholic drinks and a demonstration on how alcohol impacts on the liver.

A spokesman for Spectrum Community Health said: “While the number of young people drinking alcohol decreases year on year, the ones who are drinking alcohol tend to be drinking more.

“Drinking alcohol underage can result in short and long term issues impacting on health, education and young people’s future prospects. Underage drinking also increases the risk of becoming involved in anti-social behaviour and crime which also affects the wider community.”

