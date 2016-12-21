Pyjamas in the pool fundraiser

Children from a swimming school took to the pool in their pyjamas to raise £1,388 for two charities.

Every autumn Puddle Ducks, which holds classes across Wakefield, holds a week-long charity pyjama event where children raise money by attending lessons dressed in their pyjamas. The swimmers voted for which charities they would like to raise money for. They chose The Good Will Cause and Wakefield and District Down’s Syndrome Support Group.

The Good Will Cause is a charity created by the family of William Woods, who died aged five from Burkitt lymphoma, a rare form of cancer. It aims to raise funds for the North of England Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

While Wakefield and District Down’s Syndrome Support Group aims to raise awareness and provide support, information and fun activities for people with Down’s syndrome, their families and friends.

Faye Burrell from Puddle Ducks explained, “Our charity PJ week is a great way of teaching our students important lifesaving skills in a fun and relaxed environment, whilst raising money for a great cause.

“We were delighted to fundraise for both of these charities, they do fantastic work and we will continue to support them. We want to thank all of the children for joining us this week and for all of their great work in raising £1388.”

Puddle Ducks provides classes at Newhall Farm Pool, Grange Moor, Sandal School Pool, and Woolley Private Pool.

It offers award-winning swimming programmes for children up to ten-years-old. Taught by experts, they focus on teaching independent swimming in a nurturing environment.