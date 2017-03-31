Rail campaigners call for action on services

Rail campaigners raised the need for more trains through Pontefract and surrounding towns when West Yorkshire’s transport chairman visited.

Keith Wakefield, who chairs the county’s combined authority transport committee, met members of the Campaign for Improved Rail Services Pontefract, Knottingley and Featherstone at Monkhill railway station on Monday.

Pontefract councillor Celia Loughran, a member of the group, said: “Pontefract is up and coming and we need to have train services that mirror the investment people our putting into the town.

Coun Wakefield said improvements had already been made as part of the new Northern Rail franchise.

He said: “We do recognise, however, that there is more work to be done to secure further improvements to rail services.

“During the franchising process we did investigate the case for a number of improved rail services for the Pontefract area, including trains between York, Pontefract and Sheffield, but were disappointed that these proposals were not taken forwards.

“We can assure local campaigners we will continue to press the case to ensure the improvements that are needed are realised.”