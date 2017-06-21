Rain to make a return, but will it last?

Any hope of the heatwave of making a return will be dashed with rain forecast tomorrow.

While the mercury crept up towards 30c at the weekend and has managed to level off in the mid 20s in recent days, showers are predicted on Thursday afternoon around the Wakefield, Castleford, Pontefract and Dewsbury area.

And the rain is likely to clear away any humidity with temperatures dropping to the late teens, closer to the average temperature for this time of year.

However, the rain is unlikely to remain and the weekend is, at the moment, forecast to be dry.