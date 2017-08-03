Rainbow flag to fly as Wakefield celebrates Pride Day

Have your say

The rainbow flag will be flown above Wakefield Town Hall ahead of this year’s Pride festival.

The symbol of solidarity will be raised at 10am on Friday, August 11, ahead of the LGBTQ festival on the Sunday.

The festival in Wakefield is now in its 12th year and will be held half a century since the part decriminalisation of homosexuality in England.

Wakefield Pride Committee Member Katy Ineson Said: “Just 50 years ago people were been put in jail simply because of their partners gender, something that would be unthinkable today.

“The progress made since then is a testament to how hard the LGBTQ people and their supporters have fought for equal rights.”

Wakefield Pride Day, a celebration of diversity, sexuality and gender identity, will be held on Sunday, August 13, with events in the city centre.