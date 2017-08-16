Rapist from Horbury jailed for more than 10 years

A Horbury man has been sentenced to more than 10 years behind bars after admitting raping and assaulting a woman.

Lennox Lewis Selby (25) from Horbury was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week after pleading guilty on the first day of his trial.

The 25-year-old admitted an offence of rape, sexual assault and common assault against a female victim.

The offending took place earlier this year and Selby was arrested in March after police were contacted.

Numerous lines of enquiry were conducted by safeguarding officers following Selby’s arrest and charge.

Det Insp Vanessa Rolfe of the Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are very pleased by the substantial custodial sentence given to Selby which reflects the seriousness of his offending.

“He conducted some truly awful and very violent offences against his victim who showed real bravery in supporting a prosecution to see him rightfully brought to justice.

“Officers conducted a meticulous investigation to build a case against Selby and the fact that he pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial truly demonstrates the volume of evidence which officers had collected against him.

“We are grateful his victim was spared the ordeal of a trial and hope she will see some comfort from his conviction.

“All sexual offences are treated with the utmost seriousness by Wakefield Police and victims will always be treated with discretion and sympathy by specialist officers.”

Selby received a ten-and-a-half-year sentence.