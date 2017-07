Hundreds of women will be proudly dressed in pink on Sunday as the annual Pontefract Race for Life gets underway.

The event, which runners can either take part in a 5km or a 10km race, is to help raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Starting at 11am in Pontefract Park, runners and walkers are being asked to gather in front of the clock tower for the start.

For details log onto raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770