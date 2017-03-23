Recognising and celebrating the amazing achievements of our children

Children are achieving amazing things every day in our district.

And their accomplishments will now be recognised and celebrated in a brand new awards ceremony.

The Express has teamed up with WACCL, a group of businesses supporting Wakefield’s children and young people, for the first ever Children of Achievement Awards.

Together, we want to put a smile on the faces of our youngsters by rewarding their outstanding feats.

Whether they are top of the field in their sport, a high-flying academic achiever, battling a serious illness or excelling in business, we want to honour and celebrate them.

Ian Taylor, chair of WACCL, which hosts the Wakefield Annual Charity Christmas Lunch as well as other fundraising events, said: “We have a thriving business community here in Wakefield and we know that there are many of us who come together to give something back and to make a positive difference.

“Despite having a great events schedule in place there is no one celebrating the amazing achievements of young people from across our district.

“We want to address that - to bring back the opportunity to celebrate the outstanding courage, commitment and strength of our young people.

“We want to reward them and give them an evening that they will never forget.”

Do you know someone aged between 0 and 19 who is worthy of an award?

All you need to do is fill in the nomination form, included in this week’s Express, with the name, age and achievement of the child.

You can also make your nominations here

All submissions will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges, and the final decisions will be made on April 28.

The nine winners will be invited to a glitzy awards ceremony at Cedar Court Hotel, Wakefield on June 9.

Tickets to the event cost £50 or £500 for a table of ten.

Businesses from across the region are encouraged to get involved to help make a child smile.

Mr Taylor said: “We are taking bookings for tables of ten and have some fantastic opportunities for businesses to sponsor one of the nine categories.

“We hope that people take the time to come along. It is set to be an amazing – if not emotional – event.”