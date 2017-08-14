Recycling centre’s closure date confirmed

The Normanton Household Waste Recycling Centre at Welbeck will finally close next month, Wakefield Council has confirmed.

The closure is planned as part of the long-term waste contract in partnership with Shanks Waste Management.

The planning permission for the site at Welbeck expires in May 2018, therefore the facility needs to close to allow for it to be restored.

It will close on Sunday, September 17.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for environment and communities, said: “Welbeck is the lowest used Recycling Centre and numbers of people using the site have been dropping recently.

“We have three excellent, modern Household Waste Recycling Centres in Glasshoughton, Wakefield and South Kirkby which have been designed to handle and recycle more of our customers waste.

“Opening hours have been extended at the three other sites during the summer months to handle any increase in demand and we will continue to closely monitor the facilities, with extra skips made available if required.”

Information leaflets will be distributed to over 30,000 properties located close to the site to provide details of the closure and to explain where alternative facilities are located.

This information is also being displayed at Normanton HWRC until its closure.

Following the closure, the council will be closely monitoring the Welbeck site to help deter flytipping, including the use of covert CCTV.