Red Shed TV is set for primetime

The Red Shed Players will set up a spoof television station as part of its touring entertainment.

Red Shed Television (RSTV) will ‘go live’ at Wakefield Labour Club next weekend with a line up that includes a pantomime, poetry and music.

The Red Shed Players, who were featured in comedian Mark Thomas’s award-winning show about the club, will give their satirical take on local and world politics.

RSTV has been endorsed by TV comedians Robert Llewellyn, Mark Thomas and Josie Long.

Dave Hanvey, director general of RSTV, said: “We have a great line-up that will educate, entertain and inform.”

The panto, or ‘rantomime’ as it has been called, is entitled Little Shed Corbyn Hood.

Gwyneth Cullen will play the title role, while Steve Wiltshire’s character bears an uncanny resemblance to US president elect Donald Trump.

There will also by verse from A Firm of Poets. The West Yorkshire based organisation, which was founded by Ralph Dartford and Matt Abbott in 2013, aims to deliver vital, accessible and engaging spoken word to the masses.

The launch night will also feature music from Blackwater.

The show will be available to ‘subscribers’ who attend the Red Shed from 7.30pm on January 7 and 8.

Tickets cost £6 and £3, but the show is not suitable for small children.

Saturday’s show will be a fundraiser for three cleaners in Kinsley who were reportedly sacked just before Christmas following a long-running dispute over working conditions.

Sunday’s takings will be a fundraiser for Wakefield South Ward.

Tickets are available from the club on Vicarage Street and there will be some on the door.

Red Shed Television will then go on tour to Hebden Bridge, Glossop and Milnsbridge in Huddersfield.

For more information please see www.theredshed.org.uk.