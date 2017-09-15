Regulars step up fight to save Pontefract pub

REgulars fighting to save their pub from demolition say original plans to develop the surrounding area gave no hint that it would be torn down.

The newly-formed Friends of the Railway have now got the backing of Pontefract ward councillors as they bid to halt plans to bulldoze The Railway on Mill Dam Lane and build 80 houses.

And while the outline plans have already been passed, campaigners argue there was no mention of the pub’s future in the application submitted to Wakefield Council and the matter needs to be discussed by the planning committee.

Friends’ member, Paul Banfield said: “We had a meeting and we have the backing of the councillors - they expressed concern with the original plans saying nothing about the pub.

“Everyone is just shocked and horrified by this, and it’s not as though it’s a failing business.”

More than 1,120 people have now signed an online petition, on the website 38degrees.org.uk, to save the pub, which has had thousands spent on upgrading it in recent years.

The plans for the homes are across four separate parcels of land, including the site of the pub and the former Carlton Furniture Group site.

Ward councillor, Clive Tennant, who attended a meeting at the pub on Monday night and pledged his support, said: “The concern is that the outline planning permission does not mention the pub, so we need to set up a meeting with the developers to see if we can come to some sort of compromise and leave the pub where it is.

“It’s a thriving place and is well used by the people of the community.”

The next meeting of the group, which is open to the public, will be held at the pub on Monday, September 25, starting at 7pm.