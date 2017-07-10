Remembering people who died at Srebrenica 22 years on

A commemoration event will be held in memory of people killed in Srebrenica during the Yugoslavian civil war.

The multi-faith event in Wakefield on Tuesday, July 11, will be held to commemorate around 8,000 Muslims who died in July, 1995.

The deaths happened after Serbian paramilitary units captured the town despite it being declared a safe area by the United Nations during the 1992-95 Balkans conflict.

The International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia has since ruled that it amounted to genocide.

The charity Rembering Srebrenica has been encouraging people to hold memorial events around the country to mark the 22nd anniversiry.

The Wakefield event, organised by Wakefield City Youth and Community Project and Wakefield Faiths Forum, will be held at Lightwaves Leisure Centre, on Lower York Street, at 8pm.