Remembering Rhys, 13, and George, 14, two years on from horror crash

Friends and family of two boys killed in a car crash in Gildersome are invited to gather in their memory today - the second anniversary of their death.

Rhys Baker, 13, and George Wharton, 14, were killed when the car they were passengers in lost control and struck a tree on Gelderd Road.

The horror crash, on March 7 2015, also left two other teenage boys severely injured.

Today friends are invited to visit the site of the crash throughout the day to plant bulbs in Rhys and George’s memory.

Around the base of the tree, a heart shape has been drawn and people are asked to plant along the lines, so a heart of flowers will blossom when spring arrives.

The mum of one of the boys injured in the crash, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said all those who want to remember the boys are welcome to visit the site today.

She added: “People can turn up whenever and be with their thoughts and memories.”

In the aftermath of the crash, the tree became a focal point for the huge outpouring of grief among George and Rhys’s friends, family and the wider community, with hundreds of flowers, candles, photos as well as football boots and Leeds United shirts left at the scene.

* The driver, Thomas McMeekin, 23, of Morley, who was also injured in the crash, was last year jailed for seven-and-a-half years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.