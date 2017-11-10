Remembrance weekend will see forces honoured with parades

The bravery of troops who have lost their lives during conflict will be recognised with Remembrance services across the district this weekend.

People with gather at 11am on Saturday - Armistice day - to pay their respects to former and current servicemen and women.

And parades and services will take place on Remembrance Sunday in commemoration of the sacrifices they make.

The weekend of events will begin today, with a two minutes’ silence at 11am at the War Memorial at County Hall.

Mayor of Wakefield Coun Kevin Barker will lead the silence, with military personnel from the 299 Para Squadron and children from Pinders Primary School.

The annual festival of Remembrance will take place at Wakefield Cathedral at 7pm this evening.

On Saturday, there will be a parade and two minutes’ silence at 11am in The Ridings. Poppy petals will cascade from the ceiling afterwards.

In Wakefield, on Sunday, there will be a parade from the Cathedral at 10.35am followed by a wreath laying service at the city’s war memorial.

Coun Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “This is an important time of year when we come together to remember those who have made huge sacrifices for their country and those who continue to do so.”

Remembrance events will also be taking place in Normanton, Altofts and Horbury on Sunday morning and in Ossett in the afternoon.