Residents urged to have their say as 258 homes plan is submitted

PEOPLE are being urged to have their say after plans to build 258 homes behind a primary school were finally submitted to Wakefield Council.

Save Lupset Greenfields pressure group recently anticipated that Keepmoat Homes were close to sending in their blueprints for the housing on land behind Snapethorpe Primary and Milton Road in Lupset.

And now that the plans are in the hands of the council, the group is now asking people to send in their thoughts, either through email or by post.

Group member Iasabel Toomey said: “Residents who would be seriously affected by the development - people living on Milton Crescent, Milton Road, Airedale Heights and Broadway particularly those living close to Snapethorpe Primary - should take the opportunity to view the hard copy documents when they become available and should start writing in to the council’s planning department as soon as possible making their objections to development known.

“Once the public notice goes up there will be only three weeks to make objections.”

With the M1 close to the site, Save Lupset Greenfields claims it would create dangerous pollution levels for any new estate built there.

Residents can log onto Wakefield Council’s planning section, and add their comments to the application - the reference number being 17/02506/FUL.

Alternatively, write to the planning officer Janine Laver at Wakefield One, Burton Street, Wakefield, WF1 2DD.