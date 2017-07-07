Restaurant in Wakefield closes after chain collapses into administration

The future of a chain restaurant on Trinity Walk looks to be hanging in the balance after the company collapsed into administration.

Handmade Burger Co, which is in the middle of the shopping centre, is thought to have closed as lunchtime yesterday, Thursday, July 6 and the doors locked.

It remains closed today, but no signs have been put up in the window by way of explanation.

Reports suggest nine of its 29 restaurants closed with immediate effect while a solution is being sought for the remainder.

Leonard Curtis Recovery has been appointed as administrator, although no details have been given on which restaurants have closed for good.