Revealed - the businesses which failed to pay minimum or living wage

Employers who paid their workers less than the legal requirement have been named and shamed by the government.

More than 230 businesses nationwide were ordered to repay staff the money they were owed after failing to adhere to the National Minimum Wage and Living.

Four Wakefield businesses and five in Kirklees are among those named by the Department for Business.

Common errors made by employers included deducting money to pay for uniforms, failure to account for overtime and wrongly paying apprentice rates to workers.

Nationally, more than 13,000 workers will get around £2m in back pay after 233 employers were found to be breaking the rules.

And more people are being urged to check if they are being paid correctly. For help click on this link

Business minister Margot James said: “It is against the law to pay workers less than legal minimum wage rates, short-changing ordinary working people and undercutting honest employers.

“Today’s naming round identifies a record £2 million of back pay for workers and sends the clear message to employers that the government will come down hard on those who break the law.”

WAKEFIELD & KIRKLEES BUSINESSES

Mrs Samantha Barber and Mrs Emma Owen trading as Laugh and Learn Day Nursery, Kirklees WF16, failed to pay £2,154.68 to 2 workers.

Mint (Nails & Beauty) Limited, Wakefield WF1, failed to pay £2,064.29 to 15 workers.

Savile Town Muslim Parents Association trading as Madni Muslim Girls School, Kirklees WF12, failed to pay £134 to 1 worker.

Pomfret Woodland Community Nursery CIC, Wakefield WF8, failed to pay £253.68 to 1 worker.

Mrs Stacey Wynn trading as Julian Smith Hair and Beauty Salon, Wakefield WF8, failed to pay £604.19 to 2 workers.

Joseph Furniture Ltd, Kirklees HD2, failed to pay £908 to 1 worker.

UK Advanced Medical Ltd, Kirklees WF13, failed to pay £896.39 to 1 worker.

Les Enfants Private Day Nurseries Ltd, Kirklees HD5, failed to pay £874.78 to 5 workers.Sessions Spa Ltd, East Riding of Yorkshire HU17, failed to pay £739.50 to 6 workers.

Automatic Process Limited trading as Safe ‘n’ Sound Nursery & Kindergarten, Wakefield WF7, failed to pay £522.54 to 2 workers.

One Small Step Day Nursery Linited, Wakefield WF4, failed to pay £426.29 to 4 workers.