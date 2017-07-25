Rishworth Street multi-storey demolition date announced

An ageing multi-storey car park in Wakefield city centre will be knocked down on August 20.

The council has confirmed the date for the demolition of Rishworth Street multi-storey after the car park was permanently closed.

Rishworth Street will be closed all day for the demolition. Northgate will close temporarily but is expected to reopen later that day, Wakefield Council said.

A video of the demolition will be posted on the council’s Facebook page.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport and highways, said: “We have arranged for the demolition to take place on a Sunday to help minimise the disruption caused to local businesses and residents.

“A safety cordon will be put in place and unfortunately it will not be possible for people to watch it on site. We ask people not to approach the cordon as the car park will not be visible from it.”

For more information about the demolition log on to www.wakefield.gov.uk