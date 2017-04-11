Road closures announced for Tour de Yorkshire

Kirklees Council has announced the road closures and parking restrictions for the upcoming Tour de Yorkshire cycle race.

The race which is organised by Welcome to Yorkshire, enters Kirklees at Cleckheaton at around 3.15pm on Sunday, April 30 and will travel via Birstall at 3.20pm and then onto Cooper Bridge a 3.35pm.

Tour de Yorkshire

The race will then move on to Kirkheaton and Dalton (3.40pm), and Waterloo (3.45pm) reaching Farnley Tyas as around 3.50pm before passing through Honley (3.55pm) and Holmfirth (4pm) reaching Hade Edge at 4.05pm and moving out of Kirklees shortly afterwards.

Unlike the Tour de France where the entire route was closed to all traffic, the police escort the Tour de Yorkshire cyclists in a rolling road closure.

This is where police motorcycles ride ahead of the group, and direct traffic to stop so that the cyclists can pass.

This means that the vast majority of the route will only remain closed for as long as it takes the cyclists to pass so that disruption is kept to a minimum.

Welcome to Yorkshire has, however, asked the council to close some roads in Cleckheaton and Birstall for longer, because of safety reasons.

People living on these streets have been advised that if they need to use their car during these times, they should consider moving it to a street nearby which has direct access out on to the road network.

Anyone travelling on the roads around the route on April 30 should be aware that the race may well cause some disruption and delay.

The race organisers, Welcome to Yorkshire, have advised that traffic will be held for up to 45 minutes at the roundabouts of Junctions 25 (Clifton) and 27 (Birstall) of the M62 while the race passes.

Motorway users will be unable to enter or exit the motorway during this time and diversions will be in operation.

This is expected to cause severe congestion, both on the motorways, and on the local road networks.

Significant disruption is also expected in the vicinity of the junction of Huddersfield Road, Wakefield Road and Penistone Road at Waterloo traffic lights in Huddersfield, as traffic will also be halted here for up to 45 minutes while the race passes.

Full details of the race route, parking restrictions and rolling road closures are available online at www.kirklees.gov.uk/tourdeyorkshire.

In addition, early on Sunday morning before the main race, a group of around 5,000 amateur riders will be riding in a Sportive race. They will be setting off in groups of 80 every four minutes.

Sportive cyclists ride under the normal rules of the road and not within a rolling road closure, which means they must obey signs and junctions and have regard for other road users.

We expect riders will enter Kirklees from 7am at Hade Edge and proceed through Holmfirth, Honley, Farnley Tyas, Highburton and Emley with the last riders heading into Barnsley around 1.30pm.