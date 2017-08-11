Rough sleeping event raises £4,000

More than 30 people joined in the ‘sleep out’ on Friday night at the Hepworth Gallery to make money for the independent charity, Simon on the Streets, which helps tackle the issue of homelessness in West Yorkshire.

Debbie Melton, from Red Media, who organised the event, said: “It was a lovely summers evening, everyone arrived geared up with masses of cardboard for the base of the bed and a sleeping bag.

“It all went quiet about 12 until the snoring started and we were up at 6am Saturday morning feeling like a job was well done with over £4,000 for this great cause.

“This money will help to get an outreach worker in Wakefield. Everyone received a Simon on the Streets T-shirt for their support.”

Debbie hopes the event will now become an annual fundraiser.