Route and timetable of new ‘night rider’ bus between Wakefield and Leeds

The route of a new night bus to connect Wakefield and Leeds at weekends has been released.

Bus operator Arriva will be running the “night rider” service on Friday and Saturday nights into the early hours of the morning from November 4.

It will take around 30 minutes to get between Wakefield and Leeds, connecting people in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Robin Hood, Loftwood and Outwood with both cities.

Introductory fares on the N10 bus will cost £3 for a single and £4 for a return.

Arriva said: “After a late night out socialising in the city, the N10 gives customers an extremely low cost, quick and convenient way to get home. “So whether you’re off to the theatre, out for a meal, or simply going for a few drinks in Leeds or Wakefield, why not hop on board the N10 from this November and start your festive season early.”

