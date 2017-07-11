Rugby League teenager Evan dies after suffering injury in game

A teenager injured in a Rugby League match at the weekend has died.

Evan Hawksworth, 14, was injured playing for Stanley Rangers under-14s against Batley Boys on Sunday when he suffered a head injury.

Last night the Yorkshire Junior and Youth Amateur Rugby League announced he had died.

A statement said: “It is with regret that we have to announce that Even Hawksworth has sadly passed away today. The club will be issuing a statement shortly.”

Earlier Stanley Rangers said there was ‘no obvious incident or suspicion of foul play’. He underwent surgery to stop a bleed on his brain. Support continued to pour in for Evan, whom his coach described as having the ‘heart of a lion’.

Both Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers both tweeted in support of the 14-year-old, along with Leeds-born model, Nell McAndrew.

In a statement released by his club, supported by the Rugby Football League Benevolent Fund, it reads: “There appears to be no obvious incident which caused the injury and there is no suspicion of foul play. He was originally taken to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield and subsequently transferred to Leeds General Infirmary.”

Meanwhile, a JustGiving page has been set up for the RFL Benevolent Fund. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/evan-hawksworth.