Rugby legends pack down again

These rugby greats of yesteryear would have made a formidable team.

Record points scorer Neil Fox, international centre Ian Brooke, renowned hard man Big Jim Mills, world cup winner Brian Lockwood and a host of other former stars were guests at Wakefield Chantry Rotary Club’s 15th annual sporting dinner earlier this month.

Prop Mr Mills, who played for Widnes, North Sydney, Wales and Great Britain, was the guest speaker at the Hotel St Pierre.

The chief organiser was Rotarian Ray Spencer. He too has a rugby background having played for both Wakefield Trinity and Wakefield RUFC.

Mr Spencer said: “Over the years this has been running we have raised over £43,000 for the Charities supported by the Rotary Club.”