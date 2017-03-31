Runners to take to the streets to raise cash for hospice

Thousands of runners will take to the streets on Sunday to raise cash for Wakefield Hospice.

Funds will be raised to help nurse people through their final days with the annual hospital 10k and 1k mini-run.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 03/04/16 - Press - Wakefield Hospice 10k 2016 - Wakefield Thornes Park, Wakefield, England - Runners start the Wakefield Hospice 10k.

The 10k will be opened by actor Nick Miles, who plays Jimmy King in Emmerdale, and completed by his wife Stephanie Miles.

Mr Miles said: “I was honoured to be asked to start the Wakefield 10k.

“While I’m not a runner myself, I have great admiration for those that do, including my wife Steph who will be taking part on the day.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the 2,000-plus runners go by. The work Wakefield Hospice does in its community is incredible.

“I don’t know where we would be without hospices.

“It’s a fantastic family atmosphere and just by taking part you are helping fund Wakefield Hospice.”

Online bookings to take part in the 10k are closed but people can still register at Clarence Park from 8am on Sunday.

Entry costs £22 for the 10k and £4 for the mini-run.

The 10k race will start at 9am from Lawefield Lane.

Road closures and diversions will be in place on Lawefield Lane, Park Avenue and Park Grove Road between 6am-10.30am.

Parts of Horbury Road and Northfield Lane and Southfield Lane in Horbury will be closed between 9am-10.30am.